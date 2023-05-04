Lift irrigation plant inspected

While taking the note of illegal extraction of minerals which is believed to be one of the reasons for shortage of water, DC warned strict action against violators. He directed concerned officers to take immediate measures to stop this menace.

Assistant Executive Engineers of Irrigation, Civil, Mechanical, Flood Control departments of Anantnag, Pulwama, Awantipora, Tral and Kakapora, besides other concerned officers, officials were present at the spot during his visit.

A number of issues were discussed regarding shortage of irrigation water for paddy fields in various areas of the Pulwama district and it was impressed that long-term strategy must be chalked out to end the crisis.