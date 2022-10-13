Light snowfall in parts of Ladakh; Kashmir to witness dry weather

Srinagar: Parts of Ladakh received light snowfall on Wednesday night leading to a dip in temperatures while Meteorological Department officials here said that Kashmir would witness dry weather till October 18.

“There was a light snowfall in mostly upper areas of Ladakh on Wednesday night,” MeT officials said here. “Temperature has witnessed a drop in Ladakh due to snowfall,” MeT officials said, adding, “There is no prediction of precipitation in Kashmir till October 18. However, there has been a gradual decrease in night temperatures across Kashmir.”

“We expect mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir till October 18,” they said.