Light snowfall in parts of Ladakh; Kashmir to witness dry weather

Srinagar: Parts of Ladakh received light snowfall on Wednesday night leading to a dip in temperatures while Meteorological Department officials here said that Kashmir would witness dry weather till October 18.
“There was a light snowfall in mostly upper areas of Ladakh on Wednesday night,” MeT officials said here. “Temperature has witnessed a drop in Ladakh due to snowfall,” MeT officials said, adding, “There is no prediction of precipitation in Kashmir till October 18. However, there has been a gradual decrease in night temperatures across Kashmir.”
“We expect mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir till October 18,” they said.
MeT officials said that there was around a 4 degrees Celsius drop in night temperatures in Srinagar. They said Srinagar recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius against 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius against 8.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The mercury at Pahalgam, they said, settled at 2.7 degrees Celsius against 6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius against 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the place.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.
It was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said.
Jammu recorded a low of 16.3 degrees Celsius against 15.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius for J&K’s winter capital, they added.