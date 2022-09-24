Light to moderate rain in J&K in next 24 hours: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains across Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

MeT officials said here that scattered light to moderate rain was expected on Sunday and mainly dry weather thereafter in J&K.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, they said.