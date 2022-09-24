Light to moderate rain in J&K in next 24 hours: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains across Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
MeT officials said here that scattered light to moderate rain was expected on Sunday and mainly dry weather thereafter in J&K.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, they said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 6.1°C above normal there, they said.
MeT officials said that in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 10.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.3°C the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal for the place, they said. Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 8.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.