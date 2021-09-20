Lightening kills man in Budgam, woman sustains injuries

Budgam: Lightening killed a 30-year-old man in a village at central Kashmir’s Budgam on Monday. Locals said that lightening struck at Panches village of the district killing a 30-year-old man. The victim has been identified as Gulzar Ahmed Khan. Local sources said a woman Shakeela Akhtar, wife of Ghulam Muhammad Khan was injured in the incident and shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment.

Rains accompanied by lightning lashed parts of Kashmir on Monday even as the Meteorological Department predicted that intermittent light rainfall will continue for the next one week. Kashmir saw cloudy weather during the day but a heavy spell of rainfall lashed several parts, especially summer capital Srinagar in the evening. KNT