Lightning strikes in Karnah, 3 injured

Kupwara: Three persons were injured in a lightning incident in Karnah on Monday.

Police said that lightning struck in Kona Gabra area in Karnah during which three persons received minor injuries.

It said that soon after the incident, Police with the help of locals evacuated the injured to a local health centre where their condition is stated to be stable.

Police identified the injured as 18-year-old Muhammad Aamir Paswal son of Nazir Ahmad Paswal, 20-year-old Shakeel Ahmad Jatla son of Muhammad Shafi Jatla and 21-year-old Sajad Ahmad Paswal son of Muhammad Shafi Paswal, all residents of Gabra.

The three boys had ventured out in a nearby field when the incident occurred.