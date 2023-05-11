Literary conference held in Budgam

Budgam: A literary conference was organised today at Churmujroo where many poets and writers presented their work.

On the occasion, a Mehfil Sama was also held. Renowned poet, Majid Masroor was the special guest on the occasion. Hilal Kashmiri poet from Baramulla, who is the patron of Bazm-e-Adab Gulmarg also participated in the conference.