Literary conference held in Budgam

Budgam: A literary conference was organised today at Churmujroo where many poets and writers presented their work.
On the occasion, a Mehfil Sama was also held. Renowned poet, Majid Masroor was the special guest on the occasion. Hilal Kashmiri poet from Baramulla, who is the patron of Bazm-e-Adab Gulmarg also participated in the conference.
Prominent Kashmiri singers, Abdul Ghaffar Kanhami and Halima Qadri presented a speech and the audience enjoyed the event. Poets delighted the audience as they recited their words. Majid Masroor and Hilal Kashmiri interpreted the Kashmiri language and emphasized that the Kashmiri language is "our identity and it is our duty to keep it alive."
Finally, Halima Qadri, the host of the event thanked all the participants and said that she felt happy that the District Information Office, Budgam, had sent its team to participate in this programme.