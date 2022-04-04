Literary event in memory of poet Azad held

Srinagar: A grand event was held today at Government Girls Higher Secondary Institute, Magam, in connection with the 74th death anniversary of the literary historian, poet and intellectual Abdul Ahad Azad.
The event was organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir. On the occasion, famous poet, writer and noted broadcaster Gulshan Badrani delivered a lecture about the contribution of Azad towards literature.
The event was presided over by Syed Bashir Kausar, President, Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir. Abdul Rashid, Principal, Girls Higher Secondary Institute, Magam was the chief guest while Dr. Mir Javed, a well known anchor of Radio and Doordarshan, graced the occasion as the guest of honor.
The event was attended by a large number of teachers, scholars and students. Other dignitaries and poets who paid homage to Azad include Latif Niazi, Maqbool Shaida, Khurshid Khamosh, Muhammad Akbar Kalan, and Abdul Latief. The event was hosted by Khursheed Khamosh, Secretary of the Forum.
Gulshan Badrani and other speakers recalled Azad's patriotism and called him an unparalleled literary figure whose teachings are a beacon of Kashmir's survival and identity.