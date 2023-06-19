Literary function on Urs of Sheikh Ahmad Kanihami held

Srinagar: A literary function was held at Town Hall in Magam area of Budgam district on Monday to celebrate the Urs of Sheikh Ahmad Kanihami. A number of poets, writers and noted personalities of the district spoke on the occasion.

"Apart from working towards upholding values of brotherhood in the society and fighting against social evils, our organization Bazm e Shireen also holds events to felicitate writers and poets," Haji Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, a local poet said during the event.

SDPO Magam Aftab Ahmad speaking on the occasion, appreciated the role of local writers in maintaining law and order in the district. "Everybody needs to play a role in making our society free from social evils like growing drug addiction," he said.