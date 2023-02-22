LLB student’s exam | HC seeks personal appearance of 4 KU authorities over defiance

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered personal appearance of three Kashmir University (KU) authorities before it to show cause as to why its order with regard to allowing a Law student to sit in the examination was not being implemented.

Hearing a contempt plea by the law student Muhammad Ali Agha, a bench of Justice Mohan Lal directed Registrar, Dean Academics, Dean School of Law and Controller of Examinations KU to remain present before it on February 27.

The direction came after advocate Aatir Javed Kawoosa on behalf of the petitioner vehemently stated that his career was at stake as authorities are not allowing him to appear in the examination of 6th Semester, BA LLB examination.