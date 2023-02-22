LLB student’s exam | HC seeks personal appearance of 4 KU authorities over defiance

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered personal appearance of three Kashmir University (KU) authorities before it to show cause as to why its order with regard to allowing a Law student to sit in the examination was not being implemented.
Hearing a contempt plea by the law student Muhammad Ali Agha, a bench of Justice Mohan Lal directed Registrar, Dean Academics, Dean School of Law and Controller of Examinations KU to remain present before it on February 27.
The direction came after advocate Aatir Javed Kawoosa on behalf of the petitioner vehemently stated that his career was at stake as authorities are not allowing him to appear in the examination of 6th Semester, BA LLB examination.
The Court vide its order dated 27.01.2023 had directed KU authorities to allow the petitioner to appear in the examination of 6th Semester, BA. LLB Course which was scheduled to be held from February 4, 2023.
In today’s order, the court noted that the KU Counsel, in terms of order of the Court dated 04.02.2023 submitted that the order dated 27.01.2023 will be implemented in letter and spirit and the petitioner will be allowed to appear in the examination of 6th Semester, BA LLB Course.
While the Court directed respondents again to comply the order of Court dated 27.01.2023 in letter and spirit by February 27, as assured by their counsel M S Latief, it said: “In the meantime, respondent nos. 2, 3, 5 and 7 shall appear in person before this Court on the next date of hearing positively showing cause as to why the order of this Court is not being implemented”.