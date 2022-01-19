LMD books 11 erring LPG dealers

Four LPG dealers were on spot fined with Rs. 18000 while cases were booked against six other LPG dealers who were found indulging in short delivery of LPG cylinders.

Moreover, the Department has advised consumers to remain alert while purchasing LPG and has asked them to insist on payment receipt while purchasing from LPG dealers.

The Weight is written on every LPG Cylinder and every customer should ask the home delivery person to check the weight of that cylinder by using the weighing scale which remains under the possession of every LPG Delivery van.