LMD books 11 erring LPG dealers

Srinagar: The field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) J&K have registered cases against 11 erring LPG Traders for selling underweight Gas Cylinders to the Consumers here.
Four LPG dealers were also fined on spot with Rs. 18000 during a special inspection drive, here.
The drive was conducted on the directions of Controller Legal Metrology Department (LMD) J&K, Majid K.A Drabu, against LPG Dealers. During the inspection, LPG cylinders were thoroughly checked in order to ensure that the exact quantity of LPG is filled in the Cylinders or not.
The cases were registered against 11 such erring LPG Traders for selling the underweight Gas Cylinders to the Consumers and not maintaining the proper weighing scale in order to check the weight of the Cylinder prior to delivery.
Four LPG dealers were on spot fined with Rs. 18000 while cases were booked against six other LPG dealers who were found indulging in short delivery of LPG cylinders.
Moreover, the Department has advised consumers to remain alert while purchasing LPG and has asked them to insist on payment receipt while purchasing from LPG dealers.
The Weight is written on every LPG Cylinder and every customer should ask the home delivery person to check the weight of that cylinder by using the weighing scale which remains under the possession of every LPG Delivery van.
“Any instance of overcharging or cheating by LPG may be brought into notice of the Department for taking proper legal action against the erring LPG dealers. The distributors were directed to keep a weighing scale and leak detectors in the delivery vans for checking weight and leakage of the valve of the cylinder,” it added.