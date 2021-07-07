LMVs to ply on both sides of highway today: Traffic Police

Ramban: Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), both passenger and commercial, would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway while HMVs including load carriers, oil and gas tankers stopped at Jakhani-Udhampur-Nashri-Chanderkore would be allowed towards Srinagar on Thursday afternoon, Traffic Police said.

The highway, the only fair-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, remained closed for traffic since Wednesday morning as contractor companies engaged by NHAI carried repair works on the damaged road stretches at Dalwass, Karool, Mehar, Ramban, Chamba, Seri, Maroog, Battery Chasma, Ramsu, Chambalwass and some other places between Nashri and Banihal segment of the highway in Ramban district.

Contractor companies of NHAI also carried out construction works at various construction sites of the four-lane project between Nashri and Banihal.

No vehicle was allowed to proceed towards Jammu or Srinagar, however, ambulances carrying patients were allowed to move towards their destinations, a Traffic Police official said.