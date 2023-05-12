LoC areas in Uri sector to receive a facelift amid return of calm

As per the official documents, several other mega road projects have been taken up under SSY by the district administration in a bid to improve the road connectivity of the border areas. A road project at another village situated near LoC, worth Rs 37.5 lakhs has been completed while another road at Sultan Daki in the Kamalkote area is being upgraded at the project cost of Rs 15 lakh.

As per the official documents, projects worth Rs 8.71 crore have been taken up under SSY to give a facelift to the border areas out of which Rs 7.20 crore have been released for different projects.

“The work on the ongoing projects is to be completed during this financial year. The administration is also planning to establish pink societies in the Uri area for awareness of health counseling and hygiene among females,” the official said.

Besides the execution of projects worth 8.71 crores being taken up under SSY, major developmental projects worth Rs 11 crore are being utilised for upgrading health and road infrastructure.

Rs 30 lakhs have been approved for improvement and upgrade of Gingle Road worth Rs 45 lakhs while the focus is also being given on upgradation of health centers in the area.

One ANM center worth Rs 1.50 crore besides the construction of a sub-center at Busgran Uri and other areas is also being constructed worth crores of rupees.

“There are other projects under 14th FC which are to be completed within this financial year,” the official said.

The official said that the major focus is to promote border tourism by improving road connectivity besides strengthening and upgrading the infrastructure in other sectors as well.

The border areas are witnessing major reforms on account of the execution of developmental projects amid peace across the borders.

As already reported, the Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district has been thrown open for tourists and common people, marking a significant moment for peace and tranquility in the region.

After years of being out of bounds for the commoners, the Army has taken a step towards promoting the historic post as a tourist destination, an initiative made possible due to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan last year.