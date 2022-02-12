Locals await completion of bridge connecting Bandipora’s twin hamlets

Bandipora: The locals from remote twin hamlets of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are awaiting completion of a bridge, the work on which was left midway.
As per the locals from twin hamlets of Panar and Tangath, the bridge would have eased their commute and helped school-going children.
The locals said that they strived hard requesting authorities for the bridge to be constructed some years ago, but for the past year, no work had been done, leaving locals anguished.
“We are forced to cross the stream either on wooden logs or by wading through its waters,” BDC member Bashir Ahmad said.
He said that it would not have taken more than 15 days to complete the work on the bridge, but due to unknown reasons it had not being completed, despite several representations to the concerned authorities.
Village Sarpanch, Mir Ahmad Rather said that without the bridge, locals were forced to travel at least 6 km to reach the village on the other side.
ACD Bandipora, Abdul Rashid Dass told Greater Kashmir that he work on the bridge was going on and that the contractors had already erected the columns and now the steel flooring was to be laid. He said it would take three to four months to complete the bridge.