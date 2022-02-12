Locals await completion of bridge connecting Bandipora’s twin hamlets

Bandipora: The locals from remote twin hamlets of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are awaiting completion of a bridge, the work on which was left midway.

As per the locals from twin hamlets of Panar and Tangath, the bridge would have eased their commute and helped school-going children.

The locals said that they strived hard requesting authorities for the bridge to be constructed some years ago, but for the past year, no work had been done, leaving locals anguished.