Locals de-silt irrigation canals on their own in Mawer

Kupwara: As Irrigation Department and Rural Development Department have failed to de-silt water canals, meant for irrigation purposes, locals from several villages of Mawer in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have come forward to clean these canals on their own.
Residents said that the concerned departments have left them high and dry, forcing them to clean the irrigation canals on their own.
They said that after approaching the departments several times, nothing concrete was done in this direction.
Farmers from villages including Yahama, Lawoosa, Qalamabad, Audoora, Drangsoo, Shahnagri, Shirhama, Lach, Mawer Bala, Mawer Payeen, Sanzipora and others have cleaned the canals through a common contribution called “Halshari.”
The residents have appealed higher ups to look into the matter and make the concerned officials accountable for failing to take people friendly measures.
Meanwhile Assistant Executive Engineer Irrigation Langate Mohammad Amin Mir said that irrigation department is supposed to de-silt only main canals while as cleaning of small canals happens to be the responsibility of Rural Development Department.