Locals de-silt irrigation canals on their own in Mawer

Kupwara: As Irrigation Department and Rural Development Department have failed to de-silt water canals, meant for irrigation purposes, locals from several villages of Mawer in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have come forward to clean these canals on their own.

Residents said that the concerned departments have left them high and dry, forcing them to clean the irrigation canals on their own.

They said that after approaching the departments several times, nothing concrete was done in this direction.

Farmers from villages including Yahama, Lawoosa, Qalamabad, Audoora, Drangsoo, Shahnagri, Shirhama, Lach, Mawer Bala, Mawer Payeen, Sanzipora and others have cleaned the canals through a common contribution called “Halshari.”