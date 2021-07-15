Locals demand education zone for Gund tehsil

Ganderbal: People of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district have demanded an education zone for the area.

Locals said that there is only one education zone for a large area from Satruna to Sarbal comprising dozens of villages and being the tehsil headquarter and centre, Gund deserves to be given an education zone.

The locals have sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor in this regard and urged the higher authorities of the Education department to sanction and establish an education zone in Gund.