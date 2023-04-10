Locals demand removal of garbage segregation shed from Chountwaliwar village of Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The existence of a garbage segregation shed at Chontwaliwar village has become a cause of concern for the local residents in Ganderbal.

The shed, located near a hospital and some schools, has led to the spread of infections and poses a threat of wild animals. The villagers have demanded the removal of the shed to some other location.

Farooq Ahmad Qureshi, a local resident, and sarpanch of the village expressed his concern saying, “The current location of the segregation shed is causing problems for us. People from nearby villages dump their garbage here leading to the spread of infections. Moreover, dogs and other wild animals have started frequenting the area, posing a danger to the villagers, especially children.”