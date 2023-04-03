Locals pitch for revival of historic Mohra Power Project

Baramulla: Encouraged by the recent decision of the Army to promote Kaman post along the Line of Control in Uri as a tourist destination , the locals here now pitch for revival of heritage Mohra Power Project.
As part of the promotion of border tourism in the Uri area of Baramulla district, the army recently announced the promotion of Kamanpost as a tourist place. In this direction several measures have been taken to make the place attractive for visitors
Following the announcement, the locals here have been eager to see the revival of the heritage hydroelectric Power project, Mohra, which falls in the Boniyar area of Uri.
They said the historic hydroelectric power project Mohra, once revived, could invite visitors in adequate numbers and will play an important role in changing the socio-economic status of the area.
“The rare features of Mohra power house are enough to make it special. It is an architectural marvel,” said Liyaqat Farooq, a resident of Boniyar.
The Mohra hydroelectric project was constructed in 1902 on the left bank of river Jhelum by Canada born engineer, Major Alian de litbniere, with unique and rare features which include 11 km long wooden flume as water conductor.
The power house generated 3.75 MWs of electricity initially and later its capacity was increased to 9 MWs in 1962 and it remained operational till 1992. The power house suffered severe damage in the multiple floods that hit the area from time to time. However, the 1992 floods proved disastrous for the powerhouse and it devastated it beyond repair.
Naseer Ahmad while advocating for immediate revival of the power project said that the rare architecture including 11 km long wooden flume acting as water conductor can make any visitor nostalgic.
The flume, which is the main attraction for the visitors, has disappeared in several parts while its remnants can be seen while travelling from Baramulla to Uri.
Considering its historical importance, especially its architecture, the locals here are optimistic that the present state administration can change the fortunes of the Uri area.
“The Kaman post as well as yesteryear’s marvel hydroelectric power project Mohra can attract domestic as well as foreign tourists. Besides, the Uri area has much more to offer to visitors. We are hopeful that the Uri area will be also known for its beautiful tourist destinations,” said Shamim Ahmad, a businessman from Uri town.
Although the state administration has pledged to restore the pristine glory of the Mohra Hydroelectric project and even had prepared a Detailed Project Report of around Rs 133.50 crore to revive this heritage project, however, there has been no comprehensive forward movement yet on the project.