Locals pitch for revival of historic Mohra Power Project

Baramulla: Encouraged by the recent decision of the Army to promote Kaman post along the Line of Control in Uri as a tourist destination , the locals here now pitch for revival of heritage Mohra Power Project.

As part of the promotion of border tourism in the Uri area of Baramulla district, the army recently announced the promotion of Kamanpost as a tourist place. In this direction several measures have been taken to make the place attractive for visitors

Following the announcement, the locals here have been eager to see the revival of the heritage hydroelectric Power project, Mohra, which falls in the Boniyar area of Uri.

They said the historic hydroelectric power project Mohra, once revived, could invite visitors in adequate numbers and will play an important role in changing the socio-economic status of the area.

“The rare features of Mohra power house are enough to make it special. It is an architectural marvel,” said Liyaqat Farooq, a resident of Boniyar.

The Mohra hydroelectric project was constructed in 1902 on the left bank of river Jhelum by Canada born engineer, Major Alian de litbniere, with unique and rare features which include 11 km long wooden flume as water conductor.