Locals protest against ‘pathetic’ road condition in Zachaldara

Kupwara: The residents of Rajpora and adjacent villages Monday protested against the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for failing to repair and macadamise Zachaldara-Satkoji road.

A group of residents staged a protest on Zachaldara-Satkoji road, bringing traffic to a halt.

The protesters said that the scheme had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage protest.

They said that they had taken up the issues with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past but to no avail.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the government has failed to mitigate our problems,” said a protestor.