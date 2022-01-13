Lohri celebrated across Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: Lohri festival was celebrated in Chenab Valley with cheerfulness and grandeur on Thursday despite the area having received heavy snowfall.
On the occasion, several rituals were performed by people like throwing walnuts, groundnuts, sesame seeds, rewaris, popcorns, and other items into the fire.
People danced around the fire celebrating the end of the colourless and depressing cold winters and welcoming the season of spring, fruitfulness, and the New Year as per the Bikrami calendar.
All markets were abuzz with shoppers on Lohri as people were being appealed all to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus and its Omicron variant.
On the occasion, communal harmony and brotherhood was on display with people from all communities coming together, having fun, and exchanging sweets and greetings.
At Bhaderwah, the main function was organised at Seri Bazaar, where a huge bonfire was lit and despite recent snowfall and cold wave conditions, people from all sections of the society came together to celebrate the Lohri festival.
However, to thwart any untoward incident, elaborate security arrangements were made in and around Bhaderwah town.
Despite cold weather conditions, the people of Ramban, Batote, Doda, Kishtwar, Gandoh, Drabshalla, Thathri, and other areas of Chenab Valley also celebrated the Lohri festival.