Lok Adalats in Chenab Valley | Neutral observers appointed for improving functioning

Bhadarwah: Like other parts of the country, National Lok Adalats were also held across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
In yet another effort to make Lok Adalats more effective and people friendly, World Bank Group in collaboration with National Legal Services Authority(NALSA) appointed neutral observers/ volunteers in all the districts where National Lok Adalats were held.
This was to collect the data from the litigants about their experience on the functioning of the judicial system and especially how satisfied they are after their cases were taken to Lok Adalats.
The initiative of the world Bank and NALSA who have appointed a minimum of two volunteers at each venue of the National Lok Adalats drawn from different NGOs beside law interims is primarily aimed at improving the quality of such initiative where large number of litigants turn for quick disposal of their long pending cases in different courts across the country.
In every District of Chenab Valley including Ramban, Kishtwar, Bhadarwah and Doda, DLSA (District Legal Services Authority) conducted proceedings, for which special benches were established to facilitate the litigants.
In District Doda, the National Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Bhadarwah Varinder Singh Bahu (who is also Principal and District Session Judge).
Secretary DLSA Bhadarwah, Mudassar Farooq said that the initiative of NALSA and World Bank is a welcome step and will surely help in functioning of the Lok Adalats and to give better understanding of the people about the functioning of Judicial system at grass root level.