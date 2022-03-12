Lok Adalats in Chenab Valley | Neutral observers appointed for improving functioning

Bhadarwah: Like other parts of the country, National Lok Adalats were also held across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

In yet another effort to make Lok Adalats more effective and people friendly, World Bank Group in collaboration with National Legal Services Authority(NALSA) appointed neutral observers/ volunteers in all the districts where National Lok Adalats were held.

This was to collect the data from the litigants about their experience on the functioning of the judicial system and especially how satisfied they are after their cases were taken to Lok Adalats.