Lower unemployment rate in J&K: CS tells Labour Department

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday asked the Labour and Employment Department to lower the unemployment rate in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the meeting to review the functioning of the Labour and Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta said that as per the CMIE data, the unemployment rate in J&K had decreased to 15 percent in December 2021, and impressed upon the department to further improve employment avenues in J&K.
He said that during the meeting, it was informed that the department had registered 10,95,404 workers with 41.50 percent female and 58.49 percent male engaged in the unorganised sector.
The spokesman said that the Labour Department evacuated 48,780 migrant workers through 33 special Shramik trains during the COVID-19 lockdown.
He said an amount of Rs 6.05 crore had been disbursed as medical reimbursement in favour of the registered workers.
The spokesman said that the chief secretary directed the department to develop the hospital and dispensaries as model healthcare institutions and further link the registered beneficiaries with benefits under other insurance schemes as well including Ayushman Bharat and PradhanMantriSurakhshaBeemaYojana to ensure maximum health benefits and accidental cover to workers.
Mehta directed the rollout of an extensive IEC campaign to generate awareness of these schemes and benefits to further boost registrations.