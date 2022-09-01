LSD | 2000 cases reported in Rajouri so far

"The department has constituted Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in the district which are responding to any situation of detection of LSD symptomatic animal." Dr. Majid said.

He added that treatment of cure for LSD infected animal is not that complex and it simply required treatment of symptoms and immunity booster.

" Our vaccination drive is also going on in the district and we administer vaccine to an animal which is asymptomatic." CAHO Rajouri said.

Dr Majid Akram stated that some other living organisms like mosquito, flies are carrier of this viral infection from one animal to another and all necessary precautions should be taken to check growth of these carriers in the area where animals are kept.