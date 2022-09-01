LSD | 2000 cases reported in Rajouri so far

Rajouri: Over two thousand animals were found infected with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in this district in August. The Department of Animal Husbandry has asked people to ensure that they follow all preventive steps towards this infection among animals. Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandary Officer Rajouri, Dr Majid Akram said that there are over two thousand cases of this disease that have been reported in the district till August 31 with mortality rate is between one to five percent.
He, however, said that a good side of the situation is that recovery rate is very high and around nine hundred and ninety animals out of the infected ones have recovered fully.
"The department has constituted Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in the district which are responding to any situation of detection of LSD symptomatic animal." Dr. Majid said.
He added that treatment of cure for LSD infected animal is not that complex and it simply required treatment of symptoms and immunity booster.
" Our vaccination drive is also going on in the district and we administer vaccine to an animal which is asymptomatic." CAHO Rajouri said.
Dr Majid Akram stated that some other living organisms like mosquito, flies are carrier of this viral infection from one animal to another and all necessary precautions should be taken to check growth of these carriers in the area where animals are kept.