Lt Governor pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri

Srinagar : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: "Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an exemplary leader and one of the greatest reformers of India. His life and work had a significant impact on the evolution of our country.Shastri Ji's slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' continues to inspire millions across the nations to unite for the cause of building 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat'. On his birth anniversary, let us dedicate ourselves to the ideals and work of Shastri Ji".