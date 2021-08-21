Lt Governor releases Bashir Assad’s Kashmir: The War of Narratives

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “Kashmir: The War of Narratives” authored by Srinagar-based writer Bashir Assad at India International Centre, New Delhi.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the author for the well-researched book giving a factual narrative of the transformation being witnessed in J&K.

There has been a radical change in every sphere of social and economic life in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2 years. For the past seven decades, J&K has been kept away from prosperity for the sake of vested interests despite getting more per capita budget than other states, said the Lt Governor.

974 villages waited for road connectivity for decades. Despite having the capacity to generate 20,000 MW hydropower, only 3500 MW of electricity was harnessed in 75 years. There are thousands of development projects which were inaugurated, but left hanging, he added.