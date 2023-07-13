Lt Governor releases Satish Vimal’s Book Bansuri Shakhoon Par

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book of Urdu poetry “Bansuri Shakhoon Par” by noted writer Satish Vimal at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor also released three translated books of Satish Vimal’s original works by Mushtaque Barq, Ashraf Raavi & Towseef Raza.

The Lt Governor congratulated Satish Vimal and all those associated with the publications.

The translated publications released by the Lt Governor included National Award winning Hindi poetic anthology ‘Kaal Surya’ translated into English as ‘An Epoch of the Sun’; Hindi anthology of poems ‘Khoye Hue Prishth’ translated into Urdu as ‘Auraq-e-Gum Gashta’ and the translation of Kashmiri literary Diary as ‘Conversation with Silence’.