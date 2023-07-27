MACHAIL LAND OWNER’S PLEA | Court issues stay order against Helicopter service providers for Machail Yatra

Srinagar: A Court in Kishtwar has restrained two private helicopter service provider companies from carrying out any landing operations in the land of one Prethvi Raj, situated at Machail in Kishtar district of J&K.

Civil Subordinate Judge Senior Division Kishtwar M.A. Al-Nasir has issued the order restraining the service provider companies Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd and Himalyan Heli Services in a case titled Prethvi Raj V/s Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd and others.

Raj has approached the court with the contention that private helicopter service provider companies who have been allotted the contract for Machail Yatra 2023 are forcibly using his land as Heliped at Machail without his consent or without paying any thing as compensation or rent to him. He claimed that these companies are charging huge commercial charges from the passengers and yatris.