Machil cultural festival celebrated with great fanfare

Kupwara: Machil cultural festival was celebrated on Tuesday with great fanfare at Machil sports ground with an aim to promote tourism and local talent.
The cultural festival was organized by the Indian Army with the active support of locals. People from across Machil had arrived at Machil sports ground to witness the cultural festival.
General Officer Commanding (GOC), Vajr Division was chief guest on the occasion while many dignitaries from Army and civil administration were also at the event.
The event commenced with the unveiling of the foundation stone of the Machil Stadium, following which NCC cadets enthralled everyone with their synchronized march past. Later many cultural events including dance performances by school children, local troupes and singing by local singing sensation Abid Ali were held. The event promoted sports, tourism and local talent along with a message of peace, harmony and development. The performance of all the artists amazed all present for the event and made them dance to their musical numbers.
All the participants of the games and cultural events were felicitated with awards.