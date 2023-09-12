Machil cultural festival celebrated with great fanfare

Kupwara: Machil cultural festival was celebrated on Tuesday with great fanfare at Machil sports ground with an aim to promote tourism and local talent.

The cultural festival was organized by the Indian Army with the active support of locals. People from across Machil had arrived at Machil sports ground to witness the cultural festival.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Vajr Division was chief guest on the occasion while many dignitaries from Army and civil administration were also at the event.