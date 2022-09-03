Madrassa preacher arrested for spying for Pakistan

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kishtwar and Army’s 11 Rashtriya Rifles stationed in Kishtwar arrested a madrassa preacher for his alleged involvement in spying and passing on sensitive information about police and military installations to Pakistan-based intelligence agencies through social media platforms.

Police identified the spy as Abdul Wahid son of Mohammad Ibrahim Gujjar resident of Chergi Dool, Kishtwar.

He was working as a prayer leader (Molvi) in a Madrasa Madeenatul Uloom Darasgah Dadpeth Kishtwar and staying there with his wife and toddler son.