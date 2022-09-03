Madrassa preacher arrested for spying for Pakistan

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kishtwar and Army’s 11 Rashtriya Rifles stationed in Kishtwar arrested a madrassa preacher for his alleged involvement in spying and passing on sensitive information about police and military installations to Pakistan-based intelligence agencies through social media platforms.
Police identified the spy as Abdul Wahid son of Mohammad Ibrahim Gujjar resident of Chergi Dool, Kishtwar.
He was working as a prayer leader (Molvi) in a Madrasa Madeenatul Uloom Darasgah Dadpeth Kishtwar and staying there with his wife and toddler son.
Official sources said as part of ongoing counterintelligence monitoring by Military Intelligence (MI), it came to light that a person is passing information about military deployment and movement to his contact (likely to a terrorist organization) in Pakistan through social media platforms.
The suspected user was subsequently identified and was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Enemies Agent Act.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh tweeted that enemy agent, Abdul Wahid was arrested by Kishtwar Police along with 11 RR.
He was working as an agent for a PAK-based intelligence agency.
The said spy provides secret information about various police establishments and security forces to PAK-based handlers through social media platforms.