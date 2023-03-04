Maintenance of Sindh Extension Canal | Water supply to affected areas to be restored on Monday: Officials

Ganderbal: The water supply to several areas affected by the ongoing maintenance and restoration work of Sindh extension canal in Ganderbal would be restored on Monday, officials said here Saturday.
Executive Engineer Master Plan, Peerzada Shaiq said that the renovation and maintenance work on the Sindh extension canal which provides raw water to several water plants including Rangil, Alsteng besides Shuhama is going on for two days and it would take at least one more day to complete the works.
He said that due to the maintenance work, water supply to several city and rural areas remained affected and hopefully on Monday, as already announced, the water supply would be restored.
"We are carrying out the yearly maintenance works on the Sindh extension canal that provides water to Srinagar and Ganderbal areas,” Shaiq said.
He said that this was being done to keep the canal in a good position
Shaiq said that the department had already notified the dates of the works and asked people getting water supply from the source to store water for three days.