Maintenance of Sindh Extension Canal | Water supply to affected areas to be restored on Monday: Officials

He said that due to the maintenance work, water supply to several city and rural areas remained affected and hopefully on Monday, as already announced, the water supply would be restored.

"We are carrying out the yearly maintenance works on the Sindh extension canal that provides water to Srinagar and Ganderbal areas,” Shaiq said.

He said that this was being done to keep the canal in a good position

Shaiq said that the department had already notified the dates of the works and asked people getting water supply from the source to store water for three days.