Maj Gen Slaria is GoC Kilo Force

Srinagar: Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria Monday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the counter-insurgency Kilo Force.

A statement of the Army issued here said that Major General S H Sahi on relinquishing the command moves to Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

It said that Maj Gen Sahi’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in north Kashmir.

The statement said that Major General S S Slaria was commissioned into 10 Armoured Regiment in June 1990.

It said that an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the winner of the Sword of Honour at Indian Military Academy, Maj Gen Slaria has attended staff courses at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh.

The statement said that in his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, Slaria has held various prestigious instructor and staff appointments.

It said that Maj Gen Slaria was instructor at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Directing Staff at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

The statement said that he commanded his own regiment and later Armoured Brigade in the high-altitude area.

It said that Maj Gen Slaria has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of the prestigious counter-insurgency Kilo Force.

The statement said that complementing his military career, he also did M Sc from Madras University, M Phil (Strategic Management) from Osmania University and cleared PhD NET exam from UGC.