Major drive launched in Bandipora to retrieve encroached land

Srinagar: A massive anti encroachment drive was conducted today at Guzarbal village of Tehsil Bandipora in which a huge chunk of land measuring around 15 kanals was retrieved from land grabbers.
The drive was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja and various revenue officers and officials including Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, SHO and other concerned officers participated.
The general public appreciated the drive and appealed the district administration to carry out such drives in every part of the district.
While speaking to media, the Additional DC Bandipora appraised that the drive will be intensified in coming days and appealed the general public to be part of such drives as the retrieved land will be utilized for developmental of Industrial Estates, Playgrounds and other developmental projects for Welfare of general public.
The Additional DC Bandipora also divulged that a land bank is being created at Tehsil and district level so that the retrieved land is made available for developmental projects as and when any requisition is received from departments like Industries & Commerce, Handicrafts, Rural Development etc.
Similar drives were conducted today at various places in Tehsil Bandipora and in coming days such drives will be conducted in all Tehsils of the district.