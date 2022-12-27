Major drive launched in Bandipora to retrieve encroached land

Srinagar: A massive anti encroachment drive was conducted today at Guzarbal village of Tehsil Bandipora in which a huge chunk of land measuring around 15 kanals was retrieved from land grabbers.

The drive was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja and various revenue officers and officials including Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, SHO and other concerned officers participated.

The general public appreciated the drive and appealed the district administration to carry out such drives in every part of the district.