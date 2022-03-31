Major fire fighting operation launched as 3 fire incidents occur in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Fire and Emergency Services Department, police, army and forest department launched several fire fighting operations after three separate fire incidents occurred across Rajouri district on Thursday.
As per officials, the first incident of fire breakout took place in forest area of Gambhir Brahmana under Manjakote tehsil with trees spread over several acres of forest land got engulfed by flames.
"A fire fighting operation was started jointly by fire and emergency services, officials of Forest Department with police and army personnel later joined in the operation," said the officials.
The second fire incident took place at Jabbar in Darhal area of Rajouri district with forest area in the village came under fire.
Fire and emergency services said to have launched a fire fighting operation in the area also which however turned very difficult as the area under fire is far from road.
Third fire incident occurred at Bagnoti Market near Chak Jarallan road of Nowshera sub division after which locals raised alarm.
"Fire tender was rushed to the spot which launched a fire fighting operation at the site after which flames were controlled." said officials.
Fire Station Officer Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain said that after three fire incidents, fire fighting operations were launched with the help of local authorities.