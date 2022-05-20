Make allotment of works by 26th of this month: CS to JJM CEs

All outside officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing from their respective headquarters.

On the outset of the meeting the CS asked the officers about the progress of the mission and asked them to meet their deadlines without any fail. He asked them to allot all the tendered out works till 26th of this month and expedite the completion of works at the earliest.

Dr Mehta also impressed upon the officers to look into the utilization of all the options for better utilization of time and resources. He advised them to make the work on different components go hand in hand by better coordination and monitoring by the officials.

He urged the officers of the mission to develop the internal monitoring mechanism for its effective implementation. He asked them to create a dashboard that is updated on daily basis to check for the progress and quality of work of the mission. He also stressed on third party evaluation of the works besides greater role for PRIs in monitoring process.