Make party stronger at grassroots, seek feedback from ground workers: Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked his party men to make DAP stronger at grassroots and seek feedback from ground workers.

According to a press note, he was addressed party delegates from South Kashmir at Dak Bungalow Anantnag.

Azad stressed on party leaders to work in tandem towards making the party stronger at grassroots level.

He also asked the newly appointed zonal committee members to visit each constituency, district headquarters and seek the feedback from the workers for the formation of district and zonal level committees.