Man-animal conflict claims 230 human lives in 15 years, 2860 injured

Naqash said that nine leopards had been captured in district Budgam after 4 June 2021 when a minor girl was killed at Ompora, Budgam.

He said in other parts of J&K, many leopards have been captured after being tranquilised by the field staff of the Wildlife department.

Naqash urged the people to cooperate with the department.

A number of bears or leopards were attacked by the human population in different areas, resulting in their death.

Recently, a black bear and a leopard cub were found dead on a roadside in Ganderbal and Srinagar, and were believed to have been killed after being hit by some vehicle during the night.

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of incidents of human-animal conflict, the Department of Wildlife Protection has issued an advisory for the people to avoid such human-animal conflict besides sharing their numbers in case of any sighting of wild animals. The advisory issued by the Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir said that people should not move alone, especially during the early and late hours.

Children and women should be more careful and move in groups.

“People should avoid going to the nearby forest area in early mornings and evening hours which is the peak time for the movement of leopards,” the advisory said.

It also cautioned the people not to chase or try to go near the leopard if sighted from a distance.

“It has been observed that whenever a leopard is sighted, people make a lot of noise which can prove dangerous. This way, the wild animal feels insecure and may attack,” the advisory reads.

It said that the cattle sheds in the houses should be constructed strong enough, using wooden material or concrete.