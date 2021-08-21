Man arrested for extortion: Police

Baramulla: A man, who operates a Facebook page ‘Kashmir Crown’, was arrested on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, Police said Saturday.

A local court remanded seven-day Police custody to the accused Ashiq Mir in connection with the crime.

A Police spokesman said that based on a complaint filed by a resident of Kupwara that the accused had extorted Rs 1 lakh from him and despite repeated pleas, not returned the money.

Following a complaint, a case under FIR No 177 of 2021 under section 384 and 506 was registered at Police Station Baramulla.

The man was arrested and a local court gave him 7-days Police remand to the accused.

Police has also recovered the money from the arrested person.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad said that the accused had been arrested on charges of extortion.

“A case of extortion and criminal intimidation is registered against him at Police Station Baramulla,” he said.