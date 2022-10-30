Man arrested with Charas in Kupwara

Kupwara: A drug smuggler was arrested along with one kg of charas in Lolab area of Kupwara, police said on Sunday afternoon.
An official said that while on naka duties at Dardpora crossing in Lalpora Lolab, police personnel noticed the movement of a person moving under suspicious circumstances.
"The person was put to personal frisking during which one kilogram of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession," he said.
"He was immediately taken into custody and a case under relevant sections has been registered against him in Lalpora Police Station. Further investigations have been set into motion," he added.He has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Chakbari son of Shahjahan Chakbari, a resident of Dardpora Lalpora.