Man booked for sharing sensitive post

Representational ImageFile/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have arrested a man for allegedly sharing a sensitive post on a social media platform.

Police said that an information was received through reliable sources that Prem Singh son of Bharat singh resident of Budhal Rajouri has uploaded a sensitive photograph on a social media platform.

The sensitive photograph was having potential of promoting enemity between different religious groups.

On this information, a case in FIR no 40 /2022 under relevant section of law has been registered in police station Budhal and investigation has been started.

