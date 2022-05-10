Man booked for sharing sensitive post

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have arrested a man for allegedly sharing a sensitive post on a social media platform.
Police said that an information was received through reliable sources that Prem Singh son of Bharat singh resident of Budhal Rajouri has uploaded a sensitive photograph on a social media platform.
The sensitive photograph was having potential of promoting enemity between different religious groups.
On this information, a case in FIR no 40 /2022 under relevant section of law has been registered in police station Budhal and investigation has been started.