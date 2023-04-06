Man chargesheeted in murder case in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora produced a chargesheet of the murder case before the court here.

A case FIR No. 5/2023 was registered on 9 January at Police Station Pampore regarding the murder of Rozy Jan wife of Muzafar Ahmad Ganie resident of Kadlabal Pampore and the investigation of the case was assigned to SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir.

During the investigation, all evidence including oral, documentary, circumstantial, medical and technical was collected by the investigating officer and the case was charge-sheeted against the accused within the mandatory period of 90 days against the accused Altaf Ahmed Ganie.