Srinagar: A man died on Wednesday after he fell from rooftop of a house at Buchpora area here.

An official told the news agency KNO that Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar, son of Gulam Ahmad Dar of Arhama Manigam fell from the rooftop of the house. He was immediately taken to SKIMS Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. He was the lone brother of three sisters and a father of two. (KNO)