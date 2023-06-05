Man dies as sand mound caves in Handwara

Kupwara: A man died on Monday evening after getting trapped under caved in sand mound at Shanoo area of Langate in Handwara .

An official said that the deceased was extracting sand alongside others when he got trapped under a sand mound. "Locals although launched a rescue operation immediately and shifted him to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Langate but doctors present there declared him as brought dead on arrival," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Javid Ahmad Mir (25) son of Abdul Jabbar Mir, a resident of Shanoo Langate.