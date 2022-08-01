Man dies due to electric shock in Rajouri

Rajouri: A man, working as a helper with a truck, died after he came in contact with a live electric wire on Rajouri Thanamandi road.

Deceased have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed son of Abdul Samad resident of Behrote.

As per officials, a truck loaded with an earth cutter machine was moving on Rajouri Thanamandi road when helper of truck tried to sideline an electric wire for safe passage of vehicle but he came in contact with the wire.