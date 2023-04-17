Man disabled in road accident gets over Rs 68 lakh compensation

Srinagar: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal ( MACT) Baramulla has awarded a compensation of over Rs 68 lakhs to a man disabled in a road accident, even as it said a policy is required for management and regulation of traffic movement including a limit on the purchase of vehicles by a household.

Presiding Officer MACT (Principal District Judge) Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, awarded the compensation in favor of one Altaf Ahmad Chopan of Rangi Khoie Sopore in Baramulla district for suffering permanent disablement due to a road accident in October 2015 in Rajasthan.

The Court directed General Manager, Cholamandlam MS General Insurance Company Ltd Chennai to deposit with it the award amount within a period of 30 days together with simple interest @ 6% per annum from the date of the petition that is "from 07-10-2016 till the final liquidation."

At the time of the accident, Chopan was a young boy of 25 years and the only earning member of his family. After the accident, he underwent a series of surgeries and both of his legs were amputated.

In its decision, the MACT has spelled out the reasons for frequent road accidents and the measures required to avoid the mishaps.

“......time is ripe when the Centre and other state governments including our own UT shall think of coming forward with some policy/rules for management and regulation of traffic movement including the limit on the purchase of vehicles by a household,” the Tribunal said, adding, “it is strange that the huge number of vehicles is possessed by a single household”.