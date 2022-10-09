‘Man eater’ leopard killed in Uri Baramulla

Baramulla: A leopard believed to have killed two minors in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been killed by a team of officials of Wild life department on Sunday, an official said.
The man eater leopard had spread terror in the area after it killed two minors last month.
The victims include Munzia Beigh, of Lachipora Uri and Ali Hassan of Dani Syedan Uri. Besides the wild animal had injured a woman identified as Dilshada Begum of Lachipora Uri.
After the killing of two minors, the department of wild life deployed different teams besides sought assistance of hunters to kill the man eater beast.
An official of wild life department said that it was after over 15 days of manhunt and following movement pattern of the leopard, it was finally eliminated on Sunday.
“The leopard was spotted in the Lachipora area Sunday afternoon. The officials of the wild life department who were camping in the area for last two weeks in finally neutralised it, ” said the official.