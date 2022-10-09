‘Man eater’ leopard killed in Uri Baramulla

Baramulla: A leopard believed to have killed two minors in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been killed by a team of officials of Wild life department on Sunday, an official said.

The man eater leopard had spread terror in the area after it killed two minors last month.

The victims include Munzia Beigh, of Lachipora Uri and Ali Hassan of Dani Syedan Uri. Besides the wild animal had injured a woman identified as Dilshada Begum of Lachipora Uri.