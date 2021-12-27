Kashmir
Man found dead in Qazigund village
Anantnag: A 65-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ladijan Nussu village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
An official said that a male body was spotted in the paddy field by passersby who informed the Police.
“The police reached the spot and took possession of the body,” he said.
The body was later identified to be of Ghulam Muhammad Ganie, 65, son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Nussu Qazigund.
“Ganie had a head injury and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of his death,” an official said.