Rajouri: A young man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Dalogra on Rajouri highway.

Police said that accident occurred when a motorcycle and a car collided head-on in which both the motorcyclists sustained injuries and were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Police further stated that one of the deceased was declared as brought dead in hospital who has been identified as Ajay Kumar (28) son of Krishan Lal resident of Loorkote.