Man killed; wife, daughter injured in Poonch accident

Rajouri: A man was killed while his wife and daughter sustained critical injuries in an accident that took place at Sanai on Poonch highway on Wednesday.

As per police, the tragedy struck this afternoon when a car and a bus had a head-on collision at Sanai in Surankote.

“In this accident, 62-year old Bikram Singh, son of Thakur Singh, resident of Haveli Poonch, who was driving the car, lost his life while his wife Jasbir Kour and daughter Baljit Kour sustained serious injuries. They were hospitalised,” police officials said.