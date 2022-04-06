Man killed, woman injured in land dispute clash

Officials said the incident occurred after two families involved in a land dispute decided to sit together and resolve the issue.

However, during the meeting, some members lost temper which resulted in scuffle. During the scuffle, Sonaullah Dar was attacked with an axe, which resulted in his death and injury to another woman.

The injured woman has been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for further treatment. Meanwhile, police has registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested some persons.