Man ‘murdered’ during scuffle in Rajouri village, 3 injured

Rajouri: A middle-aged man was allegedly murdered while three other persons sustained injuries in a scuffle between members of families of two brothers in Fatehpur village near Rajouri town.
Police said four persons from the two families were injured.
They were rescued from the spot by locals and rushed to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri, Police said.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Bajar told Greater Kashmir that four person were brought in the emergency ward of the hospital.
One person died while another one is critical.
Two others are stable and out of danger.
The dead person was identified as Muhammad Hafiz, 45, son of Hakim Din of Fatehpur.
Police said that body of deceased has been shifted to the mortuary of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri while injured are under treatment.