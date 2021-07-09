Man of Colours: Shopian’s mural artist wins hearts

Shopain: With brush and colours, Shabir Ahmad Najar has been embellishing the bare walls of south Kashmir’s Shopian town with graffiti and murals for past several weeks as part of the district administration’s beautification drive.

Najar, 42, who has earned the moniker ‘The Colour Player’ has elicited praise from one and all in the town for his impeccable artwork.

“His paintings evoke a strange feeling and have a magnetic appeal,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a local.